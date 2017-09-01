



…Says Judiciary Has Contributed Immensely To Lagos Success Story. As Lagos Chief Judge, Atilade Retires





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday received the outgoing Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade in the Lagos House.





Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, said his administration will continue to give utmost priority to the welfare of serving and retired judges in the State so as to enable them continue to give their very best to the economic prosperity of the State.





Governor Ambode, who spoke when the outgoing Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House in Ikeja, said his administration on inception in May 29, 2015, embarked upon reforms in the judiciary to improve on their service delivery noting that the Lagos State has become a reference point of how the judiciary should run.









Member of the State Judiciary, Justice Yetunde Idowu and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem all met during the outgoing Chief Judge’s courtesy visit, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, September 18, 2017.





