|Mrs Al Makura Handing Over Relief Items
Mrs. Buhari’s message was delivered by wife of the Governor of Nasarawa state, Hajiya Mairo Tanko Almakura, who was at the head of a delegation made up of wife of the Governor of Kebbi state, Dr. Zainab Bagudu and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani. The team visited the Makurdi Ultra-modern market, where over 5000 displaced persons are putting up as a result of loss of their homes. Most of the displaced in the camp are women and children.
Mrs. Almakura conveyed the sympathies of the Wife of the President to the government and people of Benue state over the disaster, especially the victims and presented relief materials to them. The materials include rice, garri, tomato puree, food seasoning, nutritional packs for children and other essential commodities.
Receiving the items on behalf of the Benue state government, the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. Benson Abounu described the humanitarian gesture of Mrs. Buhari as bringing hope to the hopeless and assured her of fair distribution and effective utilization of the items.
