Mrs Buhari And Mrs Museveni





Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari today presented some literature on her NGO Future Assured Programme to First Lady of the Republic of Uganda, Hon. Janet Museveni who paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.



Mrs. Buhari spoke glowingly of Mrs. Museveni, who doubles as Minister of Education and Sports in her country, saying they share a common vision for women and children.



