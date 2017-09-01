APC Caucus

There are strong indications that the All Progressive Congress National Working Committee members are divided on how to handle statements credited to Atiku and the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.





Recall, that CKN News had previously, reported of a crucial meeting, scheduled for today, Monday by the NWC of the APC. Reports gathered, has reveal that the NWC would at the meeting today discuss the possibility of punishing the former Vice President and the minister.





The National Vice Chairman, North East, Mustapha Salihu, had confirmed Monday’s meeting in an interview chat, just last week, when Alhassan had said she would support Atiku against Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.





On his part, the former Vice President lashed out at the Buhari administration, saying he had been sidelined by the government. A party chieftain, who confided in The PUNCH , said the NWC would discuss how to handle the duo.





He said that although members had not agreed on whether they should be sanctioned, but Atiku risked further isolation from the party and the government.





"What is certain is that the issue will be discussed, but their actions will not attract punishment like suspension. Atiku will be isolated from the party and the government” the source stated.





Some of the party's leaders, some of whom are members of the NWC spoke on condition of anonymity, in separate interviews in Abuja, on Sunday, expressed mixed feelings about Atiku's latest outburst.