Following the alleged Nigerian military invasion at the home of leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia, Abia state yesterday, pictures have surfaced online.

It was alleged that soldiers forcefully gained entrance into Kanu's house after shooting for about 40 minutes.

They broke his entrance gate and forced it open in a bid to arrest Kanu who has since flee his father's house.The Army are yet to react to the allegations as at the time of filing this report.