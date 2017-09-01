The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the outbreak of violence in some parts of Abia.



After the briefing, Mr. Idris told State House Correspondents that the police was adopting a three-pronged approach to resolve the crisis.





"The strategy we are using is to ensure that we deploy policemen throughout the country.“Secondly, we are in touch with the government.



"We are trying to mobilise the political leadership to be able to intervene where necessary in how to reduce the tension that is already taking place in the South-east.”





The crisis in Abia escalated on Tuesday after soldiers deployed to the stated confronted supporters of the separatist group, IPOB. Each party has accused the other of causing the violence.





The violence worsened on Thursday when a police station was burnt down allegedly by IPOB supporters in Aba, the commercial centre of Abia State. Hausas living in the state were also reportedly targeted by the suspected IPOB members who are demanding an independent Igbo country of Biafra.



It was also gathered, that the police and government officials in northern states like Kaduna and Plateau have since moved to ensure the violence in Abia does not lead to retaliatory attacks in their states.