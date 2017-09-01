ABIA LAWMAKERS AND THE PHANTOM ULTIMATUM TO THE FG (TO ARREST NNAMDI KANU)The attention of the Abia State House of Assembly has been drawn to a wicked and malicious lie being circulated online by senseless busy bodies, those who are competing for space with the Devil in hell regarding a phantom 21 day ultimatum issued by the 6th House for the federal government to re arrest Nnamdi Kanu.These street marauders, urchins and inglorious bastards equally invented a faceless group called DEMOCRATIC YOUTH CONGRESS FOR BUHARI 2019 under whose auspices the logical construct is being driven.While we dissociate ourselves from these blatant lies, we will state categorically that:1. The Abia House of Assembly knows its bounds and would not be unreasonable as to dabble into a matter that is before a court of competent jurisdiction.2. There was never a time before, during and after the commencement of the exercise Python Dance 2 by the Nigerian Army, that the House contemplated thinking for the various security agencies across the country.3. Members of the House do not play individual or party politics. It is an extant rule of the House that irrespective of party affiliations, every interest, affiliation or group is automatically subsumed by State interest. It is therefore unimaginable that any group by whatever guise will be given prominence at the floor of the House.4. The 6th House of Assembly is totally committed to a United Nigeria where rule of law is respected so long as this desire comes within the contemplation of the 1999 Constititon of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.5. Members view with great concern, attempts by certain disgruntled elements to play politics embellished in social poverty. Otherwise, no sane person with moderate home training would play such dangerous politics.6. Members of the public are advised to always have recourse to verbatim reports of votes and proceedings of the House whenever in doubt or desirous of getting unadulterated clarifications.7. The 6th House remains peopled by seasoned democrats, businessmen and professionals who value the sanctity of the human life and are committed to playing politics by the rules.8. We believe in the separation of powers as engrained in our Constititon as a democracy and would not in a way willfully seek to undermine even the minutest section of it.9. The public is urged to disregard such malicious lies as any person who relies on that statement and makes further comments on it would be courting malicious libel.10. The House, having commended the Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Ph.D, for applying uncommon wisdom in nipping what would have been a monumental disaster in the bud, remains committed to offering the Governor and indeed other arms of government legislative frameworks to augment this application of wisdom in ensuring that Abia is safe for all at this time and beyond.Rt. Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe nPh.DDeputy Speaker/Chairman, House Committee on Information, Media and Publicity