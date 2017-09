The Abia state police command has gotten a new commissioner of police.He is Micheal OgbiziHe is taking over from Adeleye Oyebade who took over from Joshiak Habila now DIG operation. Oyebade was less than two years in the seat.The handover is taking place at the command headquarters in Umuahia the state capital now.His removal, it was gathered could not be unconnected with the recent crisis going on in the state