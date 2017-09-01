



The burial of Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, is currently been held in Umuahia,Abia State.







Late Mr. Chijioke Nwakodo, 56 , died in a London hospital few weeks ago. The father of two, was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor on June 3, 2015.





The politician /businessman was born on March 29 , 1961. He was a one - time chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area between 1999 and 2002. His supporters nicknamed him "Zero allocation"





The deceased also served as the chief economic adviser to former Governor Theodore Orji



