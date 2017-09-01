Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Abia Chief Of Staff, Chijoke Nwadoko Buried As Ikpeazu Pays Last Respect
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, September 23, 2017 / comment : 0


The burial of Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, is currently been held in Umuahia,Abia State.


Late Mr. Chijioke Nwakodo, 56 , died in a London hospital few weeks ago. The father of two, was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor on June 3, 2015.

The politician /businessman was born on March 29 , 1961. He was a one - time chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area between 1999 and 2002. His supporters nicknamed him "Zero allocation"

The deceased also served as the chief economic adviser to former Governor Theodore Orji


Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú