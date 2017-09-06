



Ali Ahmadu, a 6-year-old victim of Boko Haram attack in Chibok, Borno State has started to walk again after he underwent a successfully spinal cord surgery in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.







Ali, who was flown out of the country by Dickens Sanomi Foundation survived a six-hour operation that put him back on his feet after being restricted to a wheelchair for three years.







Doctors had earlier predicted that Ali would only be able to walk after three weeks of recuperation but miraculously, without prompting, walked unaided on September, the 23rd, 2017, six days after the operation.