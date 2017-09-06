Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » 6yr Old Boko Haram Victim Attack, Walks Again, After Successful Spinal Surgery
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 / comment : 0


Ali Ahmadu, a 6-year-old victim of Boko Haram attack in Chibok, Borno State has started to walk again after he underwent a successfully spinal cord surgery in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.


Ali, who was flown out of the country by Dickens Sanomi Foundation survived a six-hour operation that put him back on his feet after being restricted to a wheelchair for three years.


Doctors had earlier predicted that Ali would only be able to walk after three weeks of recuperation but miraculously, without prompting, walked unaided on September, the 23rd, 2017, six days after the operation.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú