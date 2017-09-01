L..R HOPs Lagos FRSC, Kufre U Ekanem,Chris Kehinde Nwandu,Bisi Kazeem,Vinda Edem

Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc said it has directly engaged over 16,000 drivers in 39 cities and other road users since it launched its “Don’t Drink and Drive” ember month campaign in the nine years ago.

The Corporate Affairs Adviser of BB Plc , Mr Kufre U Ekanem made this known yesterday in Lagos during the flag off of this year’s campaign in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission.

According to him, the Don’t Drink and Drive campaign is a corporate responsibility initiatives designed by the company to improve safety on the roads through discouraging the habit of drink driving especially among commercial drivers and riders, especially young people with access to cars and private car owners/drivers.

The sustenance of this initiative in ten years he said, is no doubt a demonstration of the company’s commitment to promotion of safety on Nigerian roads.

In his own remark, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC ,Dr Boboye Oyeyemi represented by the Corps Public Education Officer, Commander Bisi Kazeem commended NB Plc for remaining consistent and committed in the collective drive in the last nine years to entrench safety on our highways through the campaign

He said alcohol when taken above recommended basic limits, reduces sense of judgement as a vehicle driver and often results to speed limit violation.

Dr Boboye was of the opinion that the programme is coming up at the time of the year which is associated with frequent cases of road crashes not because of witches but because we as cart pushers, motor cyclists, pedestrians and even vehicle owners fail to use the road within the requirements for safer road use.

According to him, between 1st February 2017 and 20th September 2017, 66,774 vehicles were installed with the speed limiter device translating to 40.5% compliance out of a total of 165,040 vehicles inspected by the agency during the period in review.

He called on Nigerians having problems asserting the authenticity or where to pick up their drivers’ licenses to send text messages to the following numbers for immediate assistance 08150654567, 08058298826