



Adamu Aminu, a middle-aged man has been arraigned for impersonating Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule and fraudulently collecting N1million from an unsuspecting victim.



The suspect who was arraigned by the Lagos State Government before an Ebute-Metta Magistrate Court allegedly duped the unsuspecting victim under the pretence of raising money for an orphanage falsely claimed to be owned by Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule.



He is currently facing a four counts charge of impersonation, conspiracy, false pretence and faud.

The prosecutor, Rafiu Aroyehun , an Assistant Director with the State’s Ministry of Justice, said Aminu perpetrated the crime sometime in August in Agege area of the State.



"He alongside others now at large, impersonated the public officer and unlawfully postured as the Lagos State Deputy Governor by calling and sending SMS on a mobile number 09064583091 to the public as the said Deputy Governor.



After the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty while his lawyer, Mrs Uzuomaka Nwafor applied for bail on liberal terms. Nwafor hinged the bail application on the ground that the crime which the defendant was charged with, is bailable and that he (Aminu) was presumed innocent until otherwise proven.



In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja , granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N300, 000 and two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties, according to the Court, must be resident within the defendant’s neighbourhood, while the other surety must show proof of employment with a reputable organisation.



The surety must also be resident within court’s jurisdiction, while both sureties must provide evidence of tax clearance. The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 16, 2017.