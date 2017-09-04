



Unknown gunmen on Friday invaded an Hausa/Fulani settlement in Asaba, kiling four persons and leaving several others injured.





The suspected killers shot sporadically as people slept and later threw bomb into a Mosque around an area called Cable point.





It was learnt that a brave Hausa man picked up the bomb and threw it into the river before it could explode.





It was also gathered that soldiers and policemen came to their rescue and chased the suspected invaders away.







He said the security agents took the injured persons to the hospital for treatment and deposited the corpse of the deceased at the mortuary.







The face-off between the Nigerian Army and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Police in Delta state have heightened security in Asaba.







Operatives have been deployed to areas like Okwe, a settlement for IPOB and other Biafra agitators.







The area is close to the River Niger which is the boundary between Delta State and states in the South-East.