Posted date: Friday, September 15, 2017


The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday cautioned motorists against night journeys following an auto crash that claimed 30 lives on the Lagos-Ibadan road on Thursday night. 
 
Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident to the newsmen in Abuja. 
 
Kazeem said the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. at Km 95 around the Elebolo Quary Area on the Ibadan axis of the road. 
 
According to him, 10 other persons were injured in the crash involving 40 persons and two Mazda buses. 
 
"The crash occurred at a construction site, and it resulted from route and speed violations. 
 
"This has further underscored the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi's, advice to motorists to avoid night journeys, be careful around construction sites and drive within approved speed limits," he said.
 
Kazeem said rescue operations by FRSC officials, who arrived at the scene minutes after the incident, ended at 2:42 a.m. on Friday. 
 
He disclosed that the corpses were deposited at Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital mortuary, Ibadan.
 
The injured were taken to the University College Hospital (UCH) and Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital, he added.

