



The Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Governor Nasir el-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office come 2019.









The APC members at a meeting of stakeholders in Kaduna said their endorsement of Buhari and El-Rufai was based on their impressive performance.









During the meeting, the members unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Buhari and the Kaduna governor.









Governor El-Rufai, in his speech, appealed to all members of the ruling party in the state to bury their differences and unite to make the party much stronger ahead of 2019.









The governor, who asked for forgiveness if he had done any wrong, said now was the time for party members to form a united force and support the government in its quest to develop the state and nation in general.