



Femi Adeshina, Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to President Buhari has said in an interview yesterday, that only President Mohammadu Buhari can decide on whether to contest or not, in the 2019 presidential election.







Speaking during the interview at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.







Femi who also spoke on the proscription of Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu’s activities.









When asked if Mr President is contesting for the next presidential election in Nigeria by 2019, if yes, how does he intend to be the party’s flag bearer since Atiku Abubakar former Vice president has already declared for presidency? If no, what does he think are the reasons?

"It is only President Buhari who can say definitively whether he would run in 2019 or not. When he decides yes or no, the country would be told. For now, he is concentrating on fulfilling his campaign promises to the electorate"

The IPOB situation is an internal matter, which the government is dealing firmly with. It is not a UN matter. It is those who overrate themselves that think something like that must be brought up at a global platform like the UN.

The President swore to uphold the Nigerian Constitution, and the Constitution recognizes an indivisible country. It is a President who holds his own promises with flippancy that will allow the country to scatter under him.

There were media reports that Mr. President signed into law the proscription of IPOB as a terrorist organization in Nigeria before his United Nations’ trip. How true is this allegation?

Unfolding events show that a court of competent jurisdiction has pronounced IPOB illegal. The President does only what is lawful.