Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, September 29, 2017 / comment : 0

Fani Kayode And Ayo Fayose At The Declaration
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, said no force can stop Governor Ayodele Fayose from becoming the next president of Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode said this at the presidential declaration of Governor Fayose in Abuja.

He also said under Governor Fayose, Ekiti State and the PDP have been blessed with Fayose being a member of the party.

Recall that Fayose formally declared his intention to contest for the number one political office, yesterday, Thursday in Abuja.

