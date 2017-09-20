



A group that describes itself as Osinbajo Volunteers has started campaigning for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. It wants Osinbajo to stand as presidential candidate in the 2019 election.



The group unwittingly pits Osinbajo against President Muhammadu Buhari, who, though has been silent about his decision to run for a second term, also have people clamouring for his continuation in office beyond his first term.



In a veiled reference to certain presidents, past and present, who had been described as "clueless”the Osinbajo Volunteers notes that Nigeria now has a leader who has a clue on what to do and turn Nigeria the beloved to the land of our dreams”



It called on members of the public to volunteer for Osinbajo. The group's website features the activities of the VP.



Meanwhile, the group has exonerated the vice president, as it states on its website: "Note that Osinbajo did not endorse this volunteer group. We have never met him. We are strong believers in the fact that he is the right ruler for Nigeria and must create a peoples volunteer base for him”



When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said he would not grant a comment on the issue, saying anyone who recognises the disposition and the integrity of the Vice President would also understand that Osinbajo has nothing to with the group.



