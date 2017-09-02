



Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers stormed a filling station at Tor-Donga community in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, shot dead two people before carting away undisclosed amount of money.







Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Moses Joel Yamu, confirmed the incident occurred at Mangris Filling station on Monday, September 18 at about 7pm.







Yamu said the owner of the petrol filling station reported that the robbers stormed his business premises located at the Tor-Donga rural community, shot dead two people, carted away monies and other valuables.







He said the robbery gang had ordered everyone to lay on the barefloor while their illicit operation lasted.









But, one of the victim had raised his head during the process which propelled the angry robbers to pull their trigger on him.









The police spokesman added that the victim died on his way to the hospital, alongside another civilian also shot dead by the robbers at the scene of the incident.









A soldier, who is part of a military special squad that responded to a distress call from the victims was also wounded.