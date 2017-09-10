Adebayo Faleti, who died on July 23rd 2017 at the old age of 95, has been laid to rest. He was buried in his Agboye Village, Oyo State, yesterday, Friday Sept 8th.





CKN News brings you "10 Facts" for the benefit of those who may not know much about the great historian.







1. Born in Agbo-Oye, Oyo State, He is the first son of his father, Joseph Akanbi Faleti and the only child of his mother, Durowade Ayinke Faleti. From an early age Alagba Faleti always had ppassion for Tv.







2. He was Africa's first newscaster, Stage Play Director, film editor and librarian.







3. The TV exponent and Yoruba translator is a pioneer of the first television station in Africa, Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), popularly known as the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).







4. He was responsible for translating Nigeria's National Anthem from English to Yoruba.







5. Faleti has published a dictionary containing the formal or official use of Yoruba names







6. He received many awards, both locally and internationally, including the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Doctor of Letters (D.Litt), Justice of Peace (JP), Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP). He has also received the Festival of Arts award with "Eda Ko L’aropin" in 1995 and the Afro-Hollywood Award for Outstanding Performance in Arts in the United States (2002).







7. In 1949, Faleti had to put his primary school on hold due to lack of funds. During which he was busy with art.







8. By God's Providence, Faleti soon return back to school, with the support of his father. In 1966, he attended the University of Dakar in Senegal and obtained a Certificate of proficiency in French Language and Civilization. Two years later, he graduated from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, with an honours degree in Lit-in-English. In 1971, he attended the Radio Netherlands Training Center in Hilversum, the Netherlands, and received a certificate in Television Production







9. Until his death, he was a well respected thespian, without a single Controversy.







10. Adebyo Faleti was born on 26th December 1921 and died on 23rd July 2017. He was 95 years old.