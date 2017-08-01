



Barely a year after he led some top managers of his Bank to Akure Government House to beg Ekiti State Governor ,Ayo Fayose over the treatment meted out to him by his bank, Zenith Bank has finally sacked it’s Executive Director Mr Sola Oladipo .









Mr Sola Oladipo had on June 23rd 2016 led two zonal directors of the bank and the Ado-Ekiti branch manager of the Bank to Fayose to beg him on the embarrassment meted out to him by the Bank when the EFCC accused the Governor of using funds obtained from the office of the former NSA to bankroll his Governorship campaign





.

While, the Governor was having a chat with the delegation, the press was ushered into the room, where they captured the Bank Executives begging the governor on their knees.









The pictures of the drama were splashed all over the media, bringing a huge embarrassment to the foremost Bank.









The embarrassment caused the Bank by that unwholesome episode according to what CKN News gathered lingered till today.









A very reliable source who spoke to CKN News said the Executive Director was eased out of the system last week.









No one could give any reason for this latest development.





Mr Oladipo from what CKN News gathered was one of the two Executive Directors of the Bank appointed about two years ago and no one was expecting such a drop.









It is not known if his sack was as a result of the Ekiti incident or from other Managerial matters.



