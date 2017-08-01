



Yesterday, President Buhari had a meeting with all the service Chiefs in the state house with the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, DG of DSS Lawal Daura, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin and others in attendance.





After the meeting, Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin revealed that the issues of the alleged Secret Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram menace and the various security threats plaguing the country were among issues that what was discussed at the closed-door meeting.





He said President Buhari has given some directives including tackling the threats, which, he said, would be carried out by the military and the security agencies soon.





In his words, 'we have been meeting with Mr. President for the last three hours. We updated him on all security issues around the country, within the country and outside the country, where our troops are. Of course, we have just updated him because he is aware of what’s been happening.





He has been receiving regular briefings from the acting president and he has also been going through the print media and electronic media to follow the happenings in the country.





After the meeting, he has directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations in the country.





The issues of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue'.