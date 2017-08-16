Newly married Monalisa Chinda-Coker, has said unknown to many men, women loves to be loved. The light skinned and beautiful mother of one, urges men to be soft in dealing with their spouses.





"I grew up watching my parents serve one another. Relationship is not just a union but a partnership designed by God. A man must derive pleasure from serving his girlfriend/wife.





This can only be achieved in a relationship based on true love and mutual respect.





A woman becomes even more beautiful and adorable for the man that pampers her.

African men misses to understand that ACTS of LOVE and RESPECT brings out the best in a woman. #WeLoveToBeLoved ". She posted.





Monalisa is a successful Nigerian actress who has acted in over 50 movies. The Rivers state born two years back launched her tv show, where she also debut as a broadcaster.