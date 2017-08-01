A woman was shot dead yesterday morning around the Orinsunmibare market, near the popular old garage in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, as drivers clashed over ownership of one of the motor parks in Osogbo.





The elderly woman was one of the labourers who usually stay around the old garage where bricklayers would meet and hire them for work at building construction sites.





According to a witness, the rival groups were shooting sporadically and the woman was hit by a stray bullet. Her identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.





The body was evacuated by the police and deposited in a morgue.





The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the incident.



