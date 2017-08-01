



A 25-year-old, Deborah Usman, on Wednesday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates Court in Ibadan for attempting to open up a grave to exhume a corpse.



Reports gathered revealed that the accused was caught as she started digging up the grave of a man that was buried in February outside a house.



Recalling what really happened, Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, explained that the offence was committed on July 31 at on Transformer Road, Oluyole, Ibadan, he told the court.



The woman, he said, conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace. Adegbite noted that the offence contravened Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State 2000.



The accused pleaded not guilty.



The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a blood relation of the accused.



She directed that the accused should be taken to the clinic to ascertain her mental state and adjourned the case until November 28.