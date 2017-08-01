The leader of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators , John Duku has revealed, why his movements issued quit notice to the South West and Northerners to vacate their region.





"The northerners are holding the Nigerian government and everybody to ransom. They have ruled this country for many years and almost all the oil blocks belong to them.





To make things worse, the present government came in, sidelined other people and gave the major positions in the country to the northerners.





The President of this country is from the North; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is from the North; the Inspector General of Police is from the North; the Chief of Army Staff is from the North; the Chief of Staff to the President is from the North; the Minister of Petroleum is from the North;





The Comptroller General of Customs is from the North, the Director General of the Department of State Services is also from the North . All the major positions are being occupied by the northerners.





So, if you believe in one Nigeria, why can't we get some of these positions? The Senate President is from the North; the Speaker of the House of Representatives is from the North. All members of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation board are from the North. With this, how do you want the southerners who have oil to feel? They (northerners) don't have oil" John told Sunday Sun.





On why then, yorubas was included in the Ultimatum, "The Yoruba who come from the same South as us are the major managers of the oil companies. The cabals from the Yoruba make things worse for the Niger Delta people. If you look at Mobil, Chevron, Total — almost all the major oil companies they are being controlled by the Yoruba.





But they refuse to partner with us; they refuse to work with us and they are treating us as slaves. They help their people more than our own people. They are the ones that stopped the oil firms from relocating their headquarters to the Niger Delta.





They hold the Nigerian economy to ransom. The Yoruba people have done everything possible since the Olusegun Obasanjo administration to stop other ports (other than the Lagos seaports) from functioning in Nigeria.





We have seaports in Delta, Rivers and Calabar (Cross River). They are not working because of Yoruba interest. The Yoruba want everything to be in Lagos, Ogun states and the rest.





When the northerners asked some people to go, we felt that one day, they would also ask us to go. We cannot wait for them to ask us to go; we are asking them to leave. Again, you know that our first statement was directed to the northerners alone, but when we saw that the Yoruba said they wanted Oduduwa Republic, we had no choice than to support them" He pointed out



