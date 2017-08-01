The Nigerian police have give reasons why, it is still delaying the trials of billionaire kidnapper, Evans.





This was made known to Journalists through the police Inspector General Of Police, Idris Ibrahim, during a recent visit to Lagos, noting that more attention should be paid to dealing with delay in criminal trials in courts and factors that lured youths into crime.





Giving the continued detention of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a .k .a . Evans, who is yet to appear in court, Idris said the police deserved credit for the arrest, while assuring Nigerians of a fair trial.





The IGP also addressed the issue of building houses and schools in coastal areas, urging residents to be a part of community development and security, "There is a limit to what we can do; if you go and build your house in the bush, we are talking of personnel, you cannot put policemen in every school. If we do that, we are going to have a problem in addressing other issues.



