Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has dismissed the reports that he shunned President Muhammadu Buhari's meeting with governors of the 36 states in the country.













Buhari on Friday, August 25, met with the governor at the State House, Abuja.









The Chairman of the PDP's Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi and other leaders of the opposition party were also present at the meeting.









Fayose said he was unable to attend the meeting because it clashed with his Chieftaincy installation.









"For those insinuating that I shunned the President’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today," the Governor wrote on Twitter on Friday.













He added that "guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of the meeting with the President."











