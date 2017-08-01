Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » » Why I Was The Only One Missing From Buhari's Meeting With Governors..Ayo Fayose
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, August 26, 2017 / comment : 0



Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has dismissed the reports that he shunned President Muhammadu Buhari's meeting with governors of the 36 states in the country.



Buhari on Friday, August 25, met with the governor at the State House, Abuja.


The Chairman of the PDP's Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi and other leaders of the opposition party were also present at the meeting.


Fayose said he was unable to attend the meeting because it clashed with his Chieftaincy installation.


"For those insinuating that I shunned the President’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today," the Governor wrote on Twitter on Friday.



He added that "guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of the meeting with the President."



Fayose is one of the major critics of the Buhari administration. He had insisted that the President went into coma while in London, a statement the Presidency since denied.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú