



An auxiliary nurse, Mrs. Folashade Idoko, is currently in the custody of the Lagos state police command for allegedly stabbing her husband and father of her two children, Lawrence Idoko, to death at their number 20, Kosoko Street, Ayetoro, Oto-Awori local government area of the state on Sunday, August 20th.

The wife had an argument with her husband over allegations that he was having an extramarital affair.

According to The Nation, information from neighbors and landlord of the couple say the deceased had over the years suffered domestic violence from his wife but had always kept his cool.

One of their neighbors who spoke about the couple's troubled marriage said the deceased, a pipeline engineer with Greater Inspection and Industrial Services at Sango-Otta, Ogun State, was away on official assignment for a week at Ikorodu.

"He returned and his wife accused him of having extra-marital affair. She stabbed him in the leg with a sharp knife. When his three-year-old son’s cries alerted neighbours, he had bled heavily. He died about an hour after he was rushed to a nearby New Ayetoro Medical Centre.”

Another neighbor, Mrs. Blessing Olokpobri, said, "Their history of violence was known to everybody in the neighbourhood. Even on January 1, they fought. There was a time she went to drag him and stripped him naked from a beer parlour around here and beat up an elderly neighbour. There was even a time she sliced his ear lobes with a broken bottle and it had to be stitched,

The landlord of the deceased, Chief Gani Akanni, who expressed sadness over the incident, said he had to issued a quit notice to the couple when their fighting became too much.

"There was a time I took the woman to the police station because she vandalised my property after I locked up the tenants’rooms for defaulting in payment of Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) bills.

She went ahead to break the door. It was unfortunate because the husband is such a quiet and peaceful man.”

The accused wife who is currently being detained at the Ijaniki police station said that her late husband mistakenly fell on the knife she was holding.

The police is, however, investigating the matter and would soon charge the suspect to court.





Punch