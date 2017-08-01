The Cross River State Police Command on Wednesday paraded a 52 year old man, Udoh Abraham, for allegedly selling his two year old son for N150,000 without the consent of his wife.





Parading the suspect in Calabar, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspect was arrested on July 24 after the wife, Esther Abraham, reported the matter to the police.





Upon investigation , Udoh revealed that he sold the child at the cost of N 150 ,000 to an unidentified woman residing at Uyo in Akwa Ibom State. The sum of N103,000 was recovered from him. Investigation is in progress to arrest the alleged buyer and recover the child, After which, all parties will be charged to court.





"I sold the child because I needed money . I have six children and I am really sorry for not telling my wife about it" Udoh told journalists, while been paraded. The command also paraded 26 other suspects arrested by the state command for various offences committed in the state between June and July 2017.