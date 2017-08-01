Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike has said one reasons why he shut down 1886 schools in the state was because, the schools refused to meet specified standard.





He said."We have told parents of children at the 1886 schools shut down by the state government to relocate their wards before the commencement of the next academic session.





By September, we shall fully implement measures aimed at strengthening the state education sector. We want to maintain a standard that will uplift education in the state".





Governor Wike said that education is critical in the administration’s agenda to transform the state and empower the people.





He regretted that most illegal schools have become WAEC magic centres where examination malpractice is promoted.





The governor said that measures have been put in place to check the springing up of illegal schools in different parts of the state.