Despite several months of medication and intensive care in the United Kingdom (UK), President Muhammadu Buhari’s doctors are yet to diagnose what the president’s illness is all about, Independent has learnt.
According
to credible source in the presidency, despite series of tests and
treatments from renowned medical practitioners both within and outside
the UK, nobody has been able to pinpoint what ails the president except
that he has completely lost his appetite for food.
The
failure of the presidency to tell Nigerians the actual state of health
of the president has fueled speculations in the country with many
alleging that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is guilty of
what it accused the then ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party
(PDP) when the late President Umaru Yar’Adua held sway.
But
according to our source, “Those accusing the presidency of being
economical with the truth on the actual state of health of the president
are missing the point because you can only disclose what you know.
“As
at today, nobody knows the kind of ailment battling Mr. President. Even
his doctors in the UK don’t know what is wrong with him. Lots of tests
have been done; in fact they have done everything humanly possible but
they still can’t detect what is wrong with him.
That is why the doctors
have decided to place him under long observation to see if they can
diagnose what is wrong with him on the long run.
“For
those of us who are close to President Buhari, he can’t stay for a long
time without food. He doesn’t have the endurance for long fasting and
that is why those referring to him as a religious fanatic are wrong.
Here is a man who doesn’t joke with his food but suddenly once he takes a
spoon, he throws up.
And you know if you don’t eat for a long time, you
become weak and emaciated.
“When the condition became
critical, they have to devise other means of feeding him, but we’re
happy at the level of significant progress he has made in the last
couple of weeks”, he said.
He also debunked the claim by
some online news media that the president is being treated for acute
prostate cancer or battling with Crohn’s disease, a medical condition
that could have affected his digestive system.
“From the
information we have, every organ of the president is working perfectly.
The only problem is his inability to eat well due to loss of appetite.
That is why some people are alleging that the president may have been
poisoned or under some kind of spiritual attack”, he noted.
Although
President Muhammadu Buhari’s first active year in office which was from
May 29, 2015 to 2016 was frost with some minor challenges, especially
delays associated with appointing his cabinet members, the frustrations
and criticism that greeted it left much to be desired.
No sooner had he sorted out some of these issues to settle down to the business of governance came his health challenges.
The first time he took a vacation to undergo medical check-up in London, the United Kingdom was in February 2016.
He left the shores of Nigeria for the United Kingdom for a six-day vacation from
February
5 to February 10, 2016. After a formal letter was written to the
National Assembly leadership he transferred powers to Vice President
Yemi Osinbajo.
Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and
Publicity, Femi Adesina, had explained that the letter to the National
Assembly was in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the Nigerian
Constitution.
The spokesperson had assured Nigerians of
the well-being of the president and the need not to panic over the state
of his health.
He had hinged the vacation on the need
for the president to take a break from work as he had worked non-stop
for eight months and could break down like every other person.
On
January 19, 2017, shortly after resolving the leadership crisis in The
Gambia, where Yahaya Jammeh was recalcitrant to hand over power to his
successor, President Buhari fell ill again and had to leave the country
on another vacation.
As usual, he wrote Senate President
Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu
Dogara, before bidding Nigeria goodbye to examine his health on January
23, 2017 to be precise.
Nigerians were sympathetic and
in fact showed understanding that the president needs to take care of
his health issues so that he could function maximally as the nation’s
leader.
However, when the 10-day medical leave began to
extend to several weeks, rumours began to fly over the actual date of
his return, deepening suspicions that his health was far worse than
officials were publicly admitting.
Finally, on March 9,
2017, the president returned to wild jubilations in some parts of the
country and to the relief of Nigerians.
Despite attempts
by his spokesmen to conceal his health challenges, Buhari revealed to
Nigerians when he came back that he had never felt “so sick” in his
entire life.
Upon returning, his absence in public
functions, including skipping the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC)
meetings gave room for more speculations, prompting concerned Nigerians
to suggest he take another leave to rest more and recover fully.
Upon
return, he said, “I deliberately came back towards the weekend, so that
the Vice President (Yemi Osinbajo) will continue and I will continue to
rest. All I will need is to do further follow ups within some weeks.”
Having
weighed options available to him and sensed that Acting President Yemi
Osinbajo was doing well in the governance of the country, Buhari jetted
out again, shortly after he took inventory of 82 school girls abducted
by the dreaded Boko Haram sect in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014.
He left on Sunday, May 7, 2017, and has spent about 94 days undergoing medical care also in the UK.
Despite
the fact that the acting president, some caucus members of the ruling
All Progressives Congress (APC), including the National Chairman of the
party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and selected governors who have gone to
pay him solidarity visit and came back with assurances that he would
soon return, the date for his eventual return is still unknown.
Daily Independent
