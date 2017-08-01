



Oluwo of Iwo kingdom in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi who recently blasted the Resume or Resign protesters saying they do not wish the country well has dropped another bombshell.





Fondly called 'Emperor Telu', the monarch organised a special interdenominational prayer for

President Buhari at the Oluwo Palace yesterday where he said, 'As I have prayed for Buhari today, new life has come for him. He must spend eight years in power despite all obstacles from opposition'.





He continued to say“It is painful that those who launched that campaign of "Resume or Resign" are not patriotic as they claimed.





They politicised the campaign which shouldn’t be. Buhari is my son and I won’t be happy when people are wishing him dead. If any civil servant or police officer falls sick, will you advise them to resign?





Those who are clamouring for Buhari’s resignation are not sane. Nigerians don’t love those that love them but they are passionate about those that hate them.“All those who are wishing him dead and those who are clamouring for his resignation shall fall sick"





At the prayer session, president of Christian Association of Nigeria in Iwo, Caleb Ayoola , led the Christian prayer; the Chief Imam of the town, Abdulfatai Olododo, led the Muslim prayers while Ojetunde Ajibowu led traditionalists in prayers.