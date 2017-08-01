Top and experienced Nigerian politician, Joe Igbokwe has expressed dissatisfaction towards the agitation of the sovereign state of Biafra, and it's sudden and acclaimed leader, Nnamdi Kanu.



Igbokwe made this known in a recent interview, according to him, he is not in support of the movement and should he met Nnamdi in person, he won't hesitate to tell him, that the time has changed and so he should forgy about Biafra.



"If I meet Kanu in person, I would tell him that the fundamentals have changed for anybody to talk and think about Biafra at this present stage and age. I would tell Nnamdi Kanu that with equity, justice and fair play, a united Nigeria is a better option (than Biafra). We must also work with other Nigerians to get a Nigeria of our dream. Building a nation is not as easy as milking a cow. Difficult situations require difficult solutions. Biafra is not the solution" he said.



Igbokwe said, he has never met Kanu and have no relationship whatsoever with him. He also said he has dared challenged him to an open debate severally, a challenge he claimed, the IPOB leader has been running from.



"I have not met Nnamdi Kanu before and I have no relationship with him. I offered to have a debate with him, so that the world will know the content of his inner chambers when he said he would defeat seven professors in a debate on Biafra, but he ran away. I wanted to use that debate to bring to the fore his carriage, his thoughts and inner disposition. He did not accept the challenge. I also made public my story and asked Nnamdi to do the same. He kept quiet. The young man has nothing to offer. Someone said he is an over bloated sick kid with a protozoan intellect" Igbokwe said.