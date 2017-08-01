



All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has said that, it will take over the affairs of government come 2019, making the present governor of the state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu the last governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to lead the state.



APC chairman, Abia state chapter, in the person of Nwankpa said the government in Abia as presently constituted, thereby, no gold thing can come into the state,” stressing that “there’s no difference between the present and immediate past administration in the state.”



"If I say Ikpeazu and PDP cannot return to Abia Government House in 2019, I don’t think I spoke from any point of ambiguity.



"Dr. Ikpeazu is the last PDP governor to occupy Abia Government House until May 28 midnight. On May 29, the man that will be sworn in into the government house will be an APC governor. I stand by these words and I don’t think I spoke Greek here.



"If you’re following the political history of Abia, you’ll know for sometime now, there had never been free and fair election in the state. The last free and fair election in Abia was 1999. Now, APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that there will be free and fair election where votes of the people will count.”



To ensure victory for the party in the state, Nwankpa said APC had done some strategic planning and repositioning of the party, which has ensured winning leaders who would mobilise the grassroots and whom the people have confidence in.



On the December 2016 local government election in which PDP was said to have won, Nwankpa said the election was fraudulent and can never be repeated in the state.



“APC was never swept at all. The so called state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) did not provide electoral materials in not less than two third (2/3) of the local government of the state.



“You can investigate this. If you can investigate properly, you’ll know that the last local government election in Abia was a huge exposure of what PDP is all about and the impending defeat of PDP.