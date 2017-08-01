



Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, while welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari, back to Nigeria, has assured Nigerians

That, the Senate and every other arms of government will speedily support President Buhari's Developmental Issues, for the good of Nigerians.

The Senate President in his welcome address, applaud acting president, Osibanjo and also enjoined the legislative, executive to support Mr President hurriedly.





"I thank Almighty Allah for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari back whole, hale and hearty. When we met just two days ago, it was clear that Mr. President would soon be coming back home. In this regard, on behalf of all the Senators, I welcome him back to the country.



We must also commend Professor Yemi Osinbajo, our Vice President, who, as Acting President, held the forte in Mr. President's absence





Now that President Buhari has returned home, both branches of government, the executive and the legislature, must continue to sync our policy and legislative objectives to strengthen our economy through the diversification of our revenue streams





Creating opportunities for more private sector participation in the economy; and creating access to capital for MSMEs and would-be entrepreneurs. We must also tackle the unemployment problem head-on. We can only do this, working together" Said the Senate President.





He concluded by saying' "May the Almighty Allah continue to bless our nation, and give our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the strength and wisdom to lead us successfully"

President Buhari, arrived back in Nigeria on Saturday, after a medical trip in London, spending over 100 days, since May 7.