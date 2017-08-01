



More than a hundred undergraduate are in the custody of the Economic and financial Crimes Commission. This is according to the Ibadan office of the agency.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission said that more than 100 undergraduates of various tertiary institutions were in its custody over financial crimes ranging from online love scam, Automated Teller Machine fraud and online marketing. Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan.

The commission's Deputy Zonal Head, Ibadan, Kazeem Oseni, who spoke on behalf of the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, during a press conference said that the Ibadan office had recovered around N277.9m from fraudsters in the past nine months , adding that 50 cases had been instituted against the perpetrators of the financial crimes with 381 other cases being investigated.

He said, "The commission is attending to 431 cases among which 50 cases are already in court. In the past nine months, we have arrested 195 individuals in connection with bank fraud, internet fraud, land and general disputes. Among the cases in court are the ones involving the Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, that of the Federal University of Technology, Akure and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

'The prevailing case in Ibadan is internet frauds involving young people. The Ibadan office has so far recovered N277,931,341 million from various financial criminals while we have also recovered objects like cars used by fraudsters to perpetrate crimes".

While shedding more light on the number of arrests made by the commission, Head of Public Affairs, Ayo Oyewole, told journalists that undergraduates formed larger part of those in custody, adding that some hotels were also seized.

"Many cars were recovered from undergraduates who were investigated or being investigated. They deal in fake online marketing, fraudulent online dating, ATM fraud and other forms of internet crimes. Over 100 of them have been arrested in the past nine months by the Ibadan office of the EFCC. We have also seized some hotels from fraudsters” he said.

