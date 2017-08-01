Eyitope Ogunbodede , the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife says lecturers of the university are not taking part in the indefinite strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on August 14.





According to the vice-chancellor, the lecturers of the university have no interest in the strike and would continue with their academic activities.“OAU is not on strike.





As at today, no lecturer has told me that they want to go on strike. We are not participating in any national strike. If they tell me they want to go on strike, then it is a different case.





As such, I must have seen that all of my academic staff want to go on strike. In OAU, we have ‘unions’; neither of the two has told me they want to go on strike so we are not joining any strike at all” Mr. Ogunbodede said.





Recall that, the Academic staff Union recently declared an indefinite strike until president Buhari is willing to make amends.