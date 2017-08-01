Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, August 10, 2017 / comment : 0

Days back, one of President Buhari's aide, Lauretta Onochie made a statement, that many has described as unprofessional and derogatory.

Well, Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has joined several Nigerians taking shots at the Buhari's new media aide, Lauretta Onochie who said no one has the right to enquire about the state of health of the president.

Not long after her comment, Uche Jombo simply tweeted, ' Buhari has the worst Aides I swear'.

Uche Jumbo is a successful Nigerian actor and film maker, with over 50 movies to her shelves. The happily married mother of one ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie Visa to hell. 

As a screenwriter she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: The Celebrity, Games Men Play, Girls in the Hood & A Time to Love. Jombo went on to produce films such as Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and her latest work Damage which deals with the issue of domestic violence. Jombo is an ambassador for Globacom.

