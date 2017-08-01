Dear Esteemed Customer,









In our relentless bid to continuously provide excellent services to our customers, we work hard to protect your transactions and Identity.





We recently sent you correspondence indicating that your cards would be protected from certain risky sites.









We have listened to you and have heard that this is not in line with your expectations. We have immediately made adjustments accordingly.









Please be informed that all sites have been unblocked and you can now transact on any platform globally that you would like to whilst we continue to provide surveillance on some high risk activity points to protect your transactions.









We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will continue to work hard to serve you better.









Sincerely,













Bola Atta





Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications

UBA yesterday announced some stringent measures on the use of its Cards for purchases.The directive includes the restriction in the use of the card in making purchases on some online sites and products.But less than 24 hours after the directive,the bank has reversed the order.Here is the statement from the Bank