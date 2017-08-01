Detectives attached to the Ondo State Command of the Nigerian Police have found the decomposed body of one of the two missing undergraduate students of the Adeyemi Collegehave of Education (ACE) at a ritualists’ hideout in the State.





The body was found over the weekend following a week-long investigation and intelligence gathering. In July 2017, authorities of the school in Ondo State declared two students of the tertiary institution missing after they could not be found in their private hostels.





The names of the two missing students were given as Semilore Oloruntimilehin of the agricultural department and Oladapo Blessing Oluwaferanmi of the biology department.





Femi Joseph, the spokesman of the police in Ondo State confirms that the body of one the missing students was found over the weekend. He said the young woman’s body was discovered following the arrest and interrogation of two middle-aged men who were earlier nabbed for robbery but later confessed to kidnapping one of the missing students for ritual purposes.





The police spokesman, however said police is yet to identify the body due to its decomposition.

"Our men cannot ascertain the name of this student because her body has already been decomposed and was also mutilated by the assailants who are in our custody as I speak with you.





Don’t forget that two of the female students of the school were reported missing by the school authorities here in our station, but we have been able to find one of them.





We have already contacted the school through the parents of these two missing students to visit the command in order to know whose daughter has been found by the police detectives.





As I speak, two men have been arrested in connection with the crime and in fact, they have confessed to killing the female student for money rituals, although we are still digging for more information".





He continued to say, "during the course of our investigation, it was revealed that they (assailants) were actually three in number, but one of them fled from the town upon noticing the arrest of his other partners in the crime, but we will get him soon".