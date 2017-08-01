Two former governors of Oyo State, ‎ Rasheed Ladoja and Alao Akala have returned to the PDP.









Ladoja and Akala, after serving single term each as governor, at different periods, dumped the PDP for the Accord Party (AP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively.









The two former governors were yesterday represented at a meeting of Oyo State PDP stakeholders, summoned by the national leadership of the party, at its secretariat in Abuja.









While Senator Femi Lanlehin was one of the representatives of Ladoja, Biodun Tajudeen Kareem led those who represented Akala at the meeting.









Addressing the stakeholders, chairman of the PDP ‎ National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said some of the stakeholders absent had spoken with him.













‎ He, however warned against “ cutting-corners ” in order to achieve personal ambitions.









Makarfi also urged party leaders not to compromise PDP structures but work towards ensuring that the party reclaimed power in 2019. ‎









“We are not in politics to suffer but to form government. PDP was the dominant party in the state but internal crisis caused us to lose election,” he said. ‎









“What I don’t want is for one party to dominate. We want a healthy, competitive democracy where people would be free to choose their leaders,” he added.







