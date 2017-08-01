Barely 24 hours after they were dropped as nominees to the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Related offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Saadu Alanamu and Hajiya Maimuna Aliyu have denied fraud allegations against them.









The two nominees were dropped on Sunday by the Presidency following a report that they had been under probe by the ICPC.









But in separate statements yesterday, the two nominees said they were never indicted by the ICPC.









Alanamu, who was chairman of the Governing Council of the Kwara State College of Education, said he was never indicted for any corrupt practice at any time when he served in various institutions in Kwara State.









Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu said the allegations against her were cooked up because she stepped on powerful toes while at Aso Savings and Loans Plc.









She said her travails were in connection with her resistance to use Aso Savings to recover the bank’s N1 billion donation to the campaign funds of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2011 elections.





Alanamu said: “First, I must say that appointment into public office is a trust to serve humanity. I would rather protect my integrity than take any offer that would rubbish the highest standard I have maintained in my public service career.









“I was never indicted nor convicted of any offence or crime by any institution. The records of my stewardship are there in various institutions I served.









“Even though I am not a politician, I was chairman of various councils and institutions at different periods, which include Kwara State Council of Supervisors for Health; Kwara State College of Education, Kwara State Scholarship Board, Kwara State Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Governing Council, Kwara State College of Arabic & Islamic Legal Studies and Governing Council and Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin.









“When I was nominated for ICPC, I was extremely happy to have the privilege to serve humanity with utmost level of commitment, sincerity and honesty. Nevertheless, with the turn of event on the allegations, I strongly believe the government will conduct thorough investigation over the allegations.”





Asked if he was ever invited by anti-corruption agencies, Alanamu said: “Sometime in 2015, members of the board and management of Kwara State Polytechnic, where I served as the Chairman Governing Council for less than a year were invited over an allegation that they favoured contractors from Kwara State for TETFund projects rather than other bidders from outside the state









“I, as the chairman, as well as the Rector, Bursar and the Director of Works were invited to defend the approval, which we insisted that we considered realistic and reasonable quotations rather than the lowest bidding that might not be realisable.









“When the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) intervened over the contract issue, the lowest bidder from outside the state was giving all the seven contracts.









“Since then, more than two years ago now, I didn’t hear anything from the BPP or the ICPC over the incident.”









Speaking on her travails, Mrs. Aliyu said two businessmen have sworn to get rid of her for exposing the fraud perpetrated in Aso Savings and Loans Plc.









Her statement reads: “On the 21st June, 2017, I had written a petition against Aso Savings and Loans Plc, where I catalogued the several infractions, frauds and corruption of Mr. Tunde Ayeni and his protégé; Mr. Adekunle Adedigba over funds that were misappropriated.









” I duly submitted copies of the said petition in June 2017 to Directorate of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.









“It is interesting to note that two clear months after I submitted the petition with weighty allegations against the Aso Savings and the persons earlier mentioned, nothing has been done about it, but they were quick to go to press that I was being investigated to deny me of the appointment earlier made by the Acting President.









“No matter how long it takes; the real truth about the plundering and looting of Aso Savings and Loans Plc will be made open, irrespective of the threat to my life and my family. I have been harassed and openly embarrassed as a result of this, but I am resolute that the truth will vindicate me.