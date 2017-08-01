Contrary to reports by some online publications, the Corporate Chieftain, Dr Tunde Ayeni is not in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, detention.





In a press statement signed by Dr Ayeni's Special Adviser, Corporate Communications, Mr Ademola Adedoyin, the reported detention was described as a piece of mischief and total falsehood been peddled by idle minds.





"As at this evening when the story was streaming in some online publications, Dr Ayeni was at home in Abuja having a quiet weekend.





"The antics of these mischief makers is obvious for the discerning to decipher. Can a man in EFCC detention be at home at the same time.





"While the mischief makers are busy with their unproductive antics, Dr Ayeni and people of like minds are busy working hard on how to generate employment, grow the economy and return Nigeria to the path of prosperity. He will not be distracted by this campaign of calumny and orchestrated media onslaught against him."





The statement further implore journalists to always verify their reports before going to town with them as this is the only way the media can remain credible in the discharge of their function as the fourth Estate of the Realm.



