The only son of Veteran Nollywood actress Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is dead. Reports says.





The 15 year old ,who has been with Sickle Cell Anemia from birth was said to have died Monday morning from complications associated with the disorder.





Raymond was born in 2002 by Eucharia and her former husband, Charles Egwu after their marriage in year 2000 and in 2007, Charles according to what Eucharia Anunobi told the press then, abondoned home, leaving her with their ony child, while she was outside Lagos shooting.

Only recently, Raymond turned 15yrs old and being the only child, Eucharia gave him all the best a mother would have given an only child whom she loved sooo much that she can do anything for him.





Efforts by CKN News to reach the bereaved parent failed as the time of filing this report.





May his gentle soul rest in Peace.