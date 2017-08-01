



Thousands of people thronged the Daura airstrip in Katsina State to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Buhari is in Daura to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.





NAN reports that the Airforce helicopter conveying the president and members of his immediate family landed at the airstrip at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.





The president was received by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk, politicians and thousands of well-wishers.





Mr. Buhari, who was looking much healthier and happy, waved hands with a smiling face to the mammoth crowd which welcomed him home.





The ancient town of Daura went into a wild jubilation and prayers for the arrival of the president who trekked from the airstrip to his residence located in the GRA in Daura metropolis.





Ali Rabe, the Chairman of the Daura Emirate Amalgamation of Political Associations, also said that arrangement to host a get-together and thanksgiving service had been concluded. Mr. Rabe disclosed that the event would hold two days after Sallah.





NAN also reports that VIPs like governors and ministers have started coming into Daura. Massive security has been mounted in and around the ancient town.



(NAN)