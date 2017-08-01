Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, August 09, 2017

        

Actress Tonto Dikeh whose marriage to Olakunle Churchill crashed a few months ago has revealed the only reason she will give love a chance again, after all that she had been through, in the hands of those that claim love her.

Tonto who said she still open to love and will remarry once she finds true love, recently stated in an interview that, she is a very private person and that no one truly knows her.

"I have always been a very private person and anything that people say about me is what they want to make up. No one truly knows me, no one knows what I eat or don’t eat. No one knows me and the only thing about me that is being made public is what I post on social media. So, if I don’t post it, disregard it." She said

Speaking on her love life and the possibility of getting married again, Tonto DIkeh said; "Love is a beautiful thing and love is exquisite. So, of course, I will remarry once I find true love."

Tonto Dike who is a proud mother of one is a controversial Nigerian actress who has won the heart of movie lovers with her acting powess. she has over 50 movies to her credit.


Premium Times

Additional words by CKN News

