



The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum which is a coalition of Northern youth groups, has withdrawn the October 1st quit notice it had issued to Igbos residing in the region.



The group had in June, given the Igbos residing in the Northern region up until October 1st to leave the region or face physical attacks.



The quit notice had followed wide spread condemnation with the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, ordering their arrest for making such threats.



In separate statements issued at different times, the Arewa youths had said the ultimatum was given so that the Igbos who are Biafran agitators and reside in the North, can quickly go to their region to form their desired country.



However, at a press conference today, the leaders of the forum announced the withdrawal of the quit notice.