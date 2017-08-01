My attention has been drawn to the media reports attributing my remarks yesterday at the Premium Times Healthcare Seminar to our dear Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.









While I stood in for the Vice President at the said event, I also did express my own views at the said seminar, including those regarding the Medical Tourism and the attendant concerns and challenges.









These views as stated during the event are not to be attributed to Prof. Osinbajo.









For the avoidance of doubt, I spoke in the context that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health plan will drastically minimize Nigerians expenditure on medical tourism.









I cited for instance the loans meant for the establishment of health system projects and standard medical facilities in the $29.9 billion soft loan basket pending at the National Assembly.









Mr Osita Okechukwu



