Posted date: Wednesday, August 02, 2017



One of Nigeria’s most talented TV Producer and Entertainment Personality Mr Kunle Agboola is seriously ill and needs urgent medical attention.


The Producer of popular TV show, Idan Irawo aired on cable channel, DSTV’s Africa Magic, Yoruba,  is down with terminal ailment and seriously needs immediate financial assistance  to be alive.


According to his medical doctors, he is already stage 5 which is an advance stage of Chronic Kidney Disease.



Mr. Kunle Agboola, has spent all his life savings on his weekly dialysis at Gbagada General Hospital. 

He urgently needs about $40, 800 (N14.8Million) for immediate Kidney transplant in India



His account details as follows:

Kunle Agboola
GTBank Account no. 0111462501
Contact: 08055744734, 0818 948 7990

